Records broken as popular Windsor carol service returns

A record 700 people turned up in Windsor on Friday for the return of a popular singing service adjacent to the castle.

The turnout for Carols on the Hill was the best on record, said event co-ordinator Susy Shearer.

It featured The Band of The Household Cavalry, which accompanied the traditional carol service led by Reverend Sally Lodge against the backdrop of Windsor Castle.

An annual charity collection was introduced and will go to support international good cause Christian Aid, and locally, Number 22 Community Counselling, based in Maidenhead.

Carols On The Hill stretches back to December 1949 and returned for the first time this year after a 2020 hiatus due to the pandemic.

Susy said: “We're indebted to all the organisations, agencies and individual volunteers without whose generous and willing support this would not have been possible. And to everyone who attended for very generous donations and sharing their great enjoyment and appreciation.

“These are things which help make Carols On The Hill such a truly worthwhile celebration of Christmas."

An announcement of the final amount raised from the charity collection will be made later in December.