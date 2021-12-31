Express photo review 2021: Windsor

Windsor Express photographer Ian Longthorne has reflected on an extraordinary year of snapping for the Express, and has chosen some of his favourite pictures from the last 12 months.

From an impressive display of lights in Windsor Great Park, Ladies' Day at Ascot Racecourse, and the poignant funeral service for the Duke of Edinburgh, Ian has been there every step of the way to capture the moment.

Ian said: "2021 - the year we learnt to live with COVID, mask wearing and social distancing was still in place.

"Ladies’ day at Royal Ascot was still a great occasion, where the party atmosphere was summed up with one mask - 'Only remove for Champagne'.

"The sad news of the passing of Prince Philip made Windsor a focal point for mourners and the funeral within Windsor Castle was a privilege to photograph.

"The year ended with carols around the Christmas tree in Windsor Castle and the illuminations in Windsor Great Park."

Flick through the gallery above to view Ian's favourite shots from a memorable year in Windsor.