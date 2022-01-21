Public notices: Windsor footpath to close from next week

A footpath closure in Windsor and planning developments across Buckinghamshire feature in this week’s public notices.

Footpaths

A footpath between Wolf Lane and Hemwood Road in Windsor is set to be closed for up to several weeks.

The path will be closed for its entire length beginning on Monday, January 24 from 8am.

The closure order will remain in place until Friday, February 11 at 5pm.

This is to allow gas mains replacement works to take place, which could endanger members of the public.

Planning

Buckinghamshire Council has received a number of applications across the southern region of the county.

In Farnham Common, an application has been received to construct seven properties on land just off Parsonage Lane.

All seven detached properties would have at least four bedrooms, with 10 parking spaces and associated access also included.

In Taplow, an application has been received to demolish an unlisted building within a conservation area to build a rear extension.

The application in Berry Hill will see changes to doors, windows and the construction of a rear patio with steps.

A tree officer has said that trees within the property are legally protected by the Conservation Area regulations, and they have no objections to the development.

An application has also been received for permission for a two storey side and single storey rear extension at a property in Burnham.

Situated in Old Fives Court, the application within a conservation area has not received any objections thus far.

You can view applications at www.buckinghamshire.gov.uk/planning-and-building-control/planning-applications then selecting the South Bucks local area link and searching to view planning applications.

To view this week's public notices in full, click here.