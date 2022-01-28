Public notices: Proposed Windsor Premier Inn applies for licence

Licence applications at a soon-to-be Premier Inn and changes to year groups at a school in Ascot feature in this week’s public notices.

Licensing

An application has been submitted for a licence to serve alcohol at a proposed Premier Inn hotel in Mellor Walk, Windsor.

The applicant is seeking to allow the sale of alcohol for consumption both on and off the premises between the hours of 10am and 12.30am every day for non-residents.

For people staying in the hotel, alcohol would be available 24 hours a day.

Furthermore, the application seeks to ‘enable the exhibition of films and the provision of late-night refreshment to be provided when the premises’ is open for the sale of alcohol.

Education

South Ascot Village Primary School is proposing to change its age range from September 1, 2022.

It is set to increase the minimum age to attend the school by one, so only Reception to Year Six provisions (ages 4-11) will be available at the school.

Furthermore, the Royal Borough is also proposing to ‘establish new provision for pupils with special needs’ at the primary school.

It is hoped that the special educational needs unit will open on January 1, 2023, and will cater for pupils with education, health and care plans that identify autistic spectrum disorder (ASD) as their primary need.

