Windsor author shortlisted at awards for romantic novel

An author from Windsor has been shortlisted at a prestigious awards ceremony for her romantic novel.

Kathryn Freeman is recognised for the Jane Wenham-Jones Award for Romantic Comedy category with her novel, Mr Right Across the Street.

The nomination is part of the Romantic Novelists’ Association’s annual Romantic Novel Awards for 2022, which celebrate ‘excellence in romantic fiction’.

“I want to say something clever, but all I can think is – wow. And maybe a bit of ‘I hope they didn't get me mixed up with someone else’,” Kathryn said.

“I'm honoured, excited and immensely proud to be shortlisted.”

Sharon Ibbotson, awards coordinator for the Romantic Novelists’ Association, added: “During a difficult year, people needed escapism and romance more than ever.

“Our shortlisted authors, chosen by our readers, delivered both. The Romantic Novelists’ Association is proud to celebrate them and their achievement.”

Winners of the awards will be announced during a dedicated ceremony at the Leonardo Royal Hotel in London on Monday, March 7 at 6.30pm.