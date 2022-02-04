Windsor Lions to remember 'much-loved Lion' with golf day

Windsor Lions Club will be commemorating a ‘much-loved Lion’ and fundraising for several causes with a golf day in May.

John Harrold, who passed away in August 2020, will be remembered on May 11 at Maidenhead Golf Club.

John was a ‘major force’ in the club for more than 30 years – ‘a big personality, filled with enthusiasm, humour and an abundance of creative talent and energy who contributed much to the Club’s success,’ Windsor Lions wrote.

The event also aims to raise money for the Lions, Thames Valley Adventure Playground (TVAP) and Wallingford Accessible Boat Club (WABC).

WABC was created by Lion John Jenkins, a wheelchair user who – like many disabled people – would prefer to go boating independently instead of cruising on large craft in groups.

The Golf Day will include a round of golf, prizes for the winning teams (of four players), a two-course meal and discount in the Pro Shop.

Organiser Martin Tocher said: “The lockdown delayed our plans to celebrate John’s life and help these great charities. We are sure it will be an enjoyable day out and a fantastic way to remember this popular Lion. We urge anyone interested to apply quickly as places are limited.”