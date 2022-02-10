Windsor trio to take on 24-hour Guinness World Record indoor rowing attempt

A team of Windsor-based women are set to take on a 24-hour Guinness World Record indoor rowing attempt next month.

Team Excelsioar, featuring crew members Caroline Hague, Nicki Kelly and Rachel Smillie will take on the attempt at Windsor Royal Shopping Centre.

The trio will each row in shifts of one hour in an attempt to cover more than 250,000 metres within a 24-hour period.

To mark International Women’s Day, which takes place earlier in the week, the team will begin their attempt at 10am on Saturday, March 12, ending at 10am the following day.

The world record attempt is part of the team’s training for the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge 2023, in which they will row unsupported for 3,000 miles across the Atlantic to raise funds for Thames Hospice and The DASH charity.

Through their ventures, the team is hoping to inspire women and girls of all ages to ‘challenge themselves’ and enjoy the mental and physical advantages of taking part in sport.

Crew member Rachel Smillie, said: “We’re conscious that endurance sports and adventure haven’t historically been seen as spaces for women, and we want to do our part to challenge that view.”

The trio met at Eton Excelsior Rowing Club, where they train and coach those who are new to the sport.

The name of the club inspired the team’s name for the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge 2023.

Fellow crew member, Nicki Kelly, said: “Having trained together for several years, we know what our crewmates are capable of.

“Knowing how committed and determined we all are is a huge mental boost as we take on this challenge.”

The Atlantic challenge will see the team leave La Gomera, a Canary Island, in December 2023, to row to Nelson’s Dockyard in Antigua.

While crossing, the trio are set to encounter 20-foot swells, salt sores, extreme weather conditions, blisters and ‘hunger and exhaustion’ while rowing.

Water pumped from the sea will be filtered into fresh water for the trio, who will each be consuming more than 4,000 calories per day.

The team is using the world record attempt in Windsor as part of their mental preparation to undertake their Atlantic challenge.

Caroline said: “For this kind of extreme endurance event, one of the major challenges is the gruelling routine of rowing in shifts on limited sleep for as long as it takes to make the Atlantic crossing.

“The 24-hour row will give us a little taste of that monotony.”

Team Excelsioar is looking to partner with businesses to aid it in achieving this goal and, in turn, inspire other girls and women to undertake their own challenges.

More than £1,900 of the team’s £150,000 goal has been raised on their gofundme page, which can viewed at: www.gofundme.com/f/team-excelsioar-atlantic-row

The team can be contacted at: teamexcelsioar@gmail.com or via direct message on their Instagram @teamexcelsioar.