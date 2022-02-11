Windsor pub surprises regular with 100th birthday bash

More than 50 people flocked to The Swan pub to celebrate the 100th birthday of The Swan's oldest regular.

Rene Lowe was 100 years old on Sunday – the same day of the 70th anniversary of the Queen's accession to the throne, when she was 25 and Rene was celebrating her 30th birthday.

A famous face at The Swan, Rene was surprised by a birthday bash under the guise of visiting her local for a coffee.

There she was greeted by a visit from the town crier of the Royal Borough, Chris Brown, and her card from the queen.

Rene’s son-in-law Martin Payne said:

“She couldn’t believe that so many people were queuing up to talk to her. Not many of us will get to 100.

“Rene hopes the Queen will get to be 100 as well – but even if she does, Rene doesn’t think the Queen will have such a good party as the one she had at The Swan.”

Rene had a special visit from Andy 'Frosty' Frost, the postman for the area who has been at the job for more than 30 years.

“He was very happy to come out on a Sunday to hand her the letter,” said Martin.

Rene received the first pint when The Swan reopened under new ownership in July 2019 – the pub wanted the oldest and youngest person there for this event.

At the weekend, she was made an honorary member of The Swan Staff with the presentation of a staff polo shirt.