Prince Edward to take over as president of Royal Windsor Horse Show

Prince Edward, the Earl of Wessex, is set to take over his late father’s role as the president of the Royal Windsor Horse Show.

The Duke of Edinburgh held the role of president from 1991 and competed in the International Carriage Driving for more than 35 years.

During his time in the role, the Duke was ‘hands on’, with many of the improvements to the showground down to his guidance and ‘personal intervention’.

The show, which is due to take place in the private grounds of Windsor Castle from Thursday, May 12 until Sunday, May 15, will feature an additional evening performance spanning four nights to mark the Platinum Jubilee.

Called ' A Gallop Through History’, it will include more than 500 horses, 1,200 participants and an 80-piece orchestra.

The Earl and Sophie, the Countess of Wessex have been involved at all levels in the event, mostly recently as Royal vice presidents.

The Earl of Wessex said: “My father was instrumental in helping to develop Royal Windsor into one of the most prestigious horse shows in the world.

“I am honoured to have been invited to become only the fourth president in the show’s history and will do all I can to maintain the show’s reputation throughout the equestrian community and beyond, something my father was passionate about.”

