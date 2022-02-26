Windsor schools gear up to get youngsters involved in Jubilee celebrations

Platinum Jubilee Schools’ Week launched earlier this month – letting children across Windsor get involved with Jubilee celebrations this year.

Each school has been asked to develop plans and send in their thoughts by March 2.

Currently there are already musical concerts planned for Thursday, May 26, for junior ages and for senior pupils.

There will also be the Jubilee Banquet for invited guests at Eton College on Monday, May 23.

Windsor schoolchildren will be developing, cooking and presenting ideas, hoping that theirs will be the chosen menu for the night.

Further, a Platinum Jubilee song is going to be written, based on a workshop with students at Windsor Castle.

This will be recorded and performed live at some key events both in Schools’ Week and over the Jubilee Bank Holiday Weekend.

Some other examples could include pupils from senior schools leading lessons in a primary school; primary pupils enjoying the experience of a secondary school day; and groups visiting Windsor Castle.

On Monday, February 14, The Windsor Boys’ School played host to teachers and representatives from many Windsor schools.

Guests were given the chance to enjoy musical performances from Johnny Slade (Year 13, Windsor Boys) playing Rachmaninoff’s 6 Music Moments, No. 4 on piano and Annie Higton (Year 11, Windsor Girls) singing Adelaide’s Lament from Guys and Dolls.

Everyone enjoyed an array of canapés cooked by students from both senior schools, under the eye of the chef, Kevin Muhammad of Windsor Boys.

James Manwaring, director of music for Windsor Learning Partnership, said his hope is that Schools’ Week in Windsor can be a legacy of the Platinum Jubilee and become an annual event.

Councillor John Story, the Mayor of the Royal Borough, has also invited 70 primary-school-age children from across all the schools to a Mayor’s Tea Party at the Guildhall.

To keep up to date with all the latest on plans for Schools’ Week, plus other Jubilee celebrations, visit www.windsorplatinumjubilee.co.uk