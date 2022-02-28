Metro Bank to close 'consistently quiet' Windsor branch

Metro Bank has become the latest company to announce it is leaving Windsor.

The bank said it has taken the decision to close its Peascod Street branch due to the venue consistently being one of its quietest stores.

The branch will close on June 17 with NatWest’s High Street venue also set to shut the following month.

A Metro Bank statement said: “The Windsor store has always been quiet, compared to these three nearby stores that are all better placed in the heart of their local communities, with good transport links and parking.

“Windsor town benefits from the high level of tourists and shoppers who visit, but we have discovered that our stores work best where we can serve local residents and businesses.

“This has led us to take the decision to close our store.”

Metro Bank opened its Windsor branch in December 2013 and the company said its location away from the main residential areas has left it consistently quiet.

The closure means the nearest Metro Bank store will now be in Slough.