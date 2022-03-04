Windsor Great Park plants 140 trees for Platinum Jubilee

Two new avenues of 70 trees each have been planted at Windsor Great Park to celebrate Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Both avenues will form part of the Queen’s Green Canopy - a unique tree planting initiative that invites people from across the UK, and beyond, to ‘Plant a Tree for the Jubilee’.

The two avenues are planted with two species; the Field Maple, noted for its yellow autumn colours; and the Common Hornbeam, noted for its dense canopy and coppery autumn colours.

In addition, Windsor Great Park’s 900-year-old Signing Oak tree has been recognised by the Queen’s Canopy initiative as one of 70 ancient trees being designated across the UK.

The Crown Estate is currently undertaking a 10-year landscape replanting scheme, across the Windsor Estate, to help protect and expand the Estate’s collection of open grown trees across the areas of Parkland.

This programme includes replanting in-field trees and hedgerows, areas of new woodland, restoring areas of wood pasture and traditional parkland, restoring ponds and lakes, and using native breeds of cattle for grazing to improve the structure and diversity of the landscape.

Paul Sedgwick, deputy ranger & managing director of Windsor & Rural at The Crown Estate, said: “Windsor is home to some of the most precious landscapes and habitats anywhere in the UK alongside an incredible collection of ancient and veteran trees.

“We want to ensure that we maintain and enhance the landscape, in our role as custodians, preserving what has been created over many years and enhancing it for generations to come.

“It is our privilege to undertake the planting of these two avenues in honour of Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee, and to be part of the Queen’s Green Canopy initiative.”