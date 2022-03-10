Prince Edward opens new classrooms at Old Windsor school

The Earl of Wessex visited St Peter’s Middle School in Old Windsor last week to officially open a new six-classroom building.

The Queen’s youngest son, Prince Edward, spent time meeting school staff, students and other figures as he dropped by to the school on Thursday, March 3.

He was opening the new Peacock building – named after a peacock called Henry who lived in the school grounds.

St Peter’s launched the building back in April last year following a £1.3million investment from the Royal Borough.

The building houses six classrooms as well as a new library, locker rooms and a meeting room.

The Earl of Wessex also visited lessons on the day, while a group of students performed a song from their school play, Oliver Jnr.

His Royal Highness then unveiled a plaque for the new Peacock building (below).

Photo by Stewart Turkington

Andy Snipp, St Peter’s headteacher, said: “This has been a very exciting day for us all. There has been a school on this site since 1725 and we believe that this is the first time we have hosted a member of the Royal Family.

"His Royal Highness was very kind to give us his time and the students thoroughly enjoyed meeting him and showing him their work. They were all very excited.

"The significant investment from the Royal Borough, along with the support we continue to receive from our Multi-Academy Trust means that we are now able to offer more student places to families across the local area.

"It was an honour that His Royal Highness could be with us on this wonderful occasion.”