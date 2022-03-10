Windsor author joint winner at national contest with 'laugh-out-loud' novel

04:05PM, Thursday 10 March 2022
An author from Windsor has become the joint winner at a national awards contest celebrating the best romantic novels.
Kathryn Freeman finished joint first for the Jane Wenham-Jones Award for Romantic Comedy with her novel, Mr Right Across the Street.
The Windsor novelist won the award as part of the Romantic Novelists’ Association’s annual Romantic Novel Awards 2022, which celebrate excellence in romantic fiction.
Kathryn said “I can't believe Mr Right Across the Street picked up the RNA Romantic Comedy Award. I'm honoured, thrilled, humbled, proud - and gobsmacked.”
Sharon Ibbotson, awards coordinator, added: “Kathryn Freeman's book was a laugh-out-loud gem that many of our readers claimed helped them through a difficult year.
“We are delighted to see her win (with joint winner Bella Osborne) and offer her our sincere congratulations.”
The winners of the awards were announced at a ceremony in London on Monday last week.
