Windsor Library exhibition showcases ground-breaking NHS research

A photo exhibition showcasing ground-breaking NHS medical research has come to Windsor Library.

The Body Unlocked: How Research is Changing Lives features images of surgeons preparing a pioneering gene therapy injection for vision loss; dogs smelling urine to detect cancer; a microscope image of cells that control blood sugar; and a virtual reality headset to treat mental health conditions.

The exhibition – on show until April 29 – aims to encourage people to take part in NHS public health and social care studies.

Professor Manu Vatish, clinical director for the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) clinical research network Thames Valley and South Midlands, said: “Health research is vital for developing new treatments in the NHS. Clinical research can improve the quality of the care that we provide and help us learn more about various conditions.

However, for any research to progress, we rely on the public to take part. This can include anything from filling out surveys or giving a blood sample to trialling a new medication or treatment.”

Venues interested in hosting the exhibition can email comms.crnthamesvalley@nihr.ac.uk