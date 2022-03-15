Economy boost hoped after travel buyers Discover Windsor

More than 20 of the UK’s most influential travel buyers came to a two-day event over the weekend designed to rebuild tourism.

Discover Windsor was a showcase for Royal Borough activities, providing first-hand experiences and helping forge business relationships and sales for local suppliers.

The visiting travel buyers explored The Savill Garden and Windsor & Eton Brewery, and made chocolates at Dr Choc’s Windsor Chocolate Factory.

They also took a river cruise with French Brothers, a guided walk with Windsor Tourist Guides, and enjoyed an exclusive evening tour of Windsor Castle’s State Apartments.

Councillor Samantha Rayner, deputy leader and cabinet member for business, corporate and residents’ services, culture and heritage, said:

“These are senior buyers, responsible for large volumes of domestic and international visitor bookings.

“Their attendance at the Discover Windsor event recognises our position and importance as a tourism destination.”

Cllr Andrew Johnson, leader of the council and cabinet member for growth and opportunity, said:

“Discover Windsor is an important showcase for supporting post-pandemic business recovery and a crucial next step towards a thriving local economy through the return of international visitors.”

The Castle Hotel hosted the group overnight. General manager Sam Goss said:

“Discover Windsor represents a tremendous sales opportunity for Castle Hotel Windsor.

“We are able to show off our quality facilities and the guest experience we deliver, direct to buyers who are pivotal in deciding where to place their bookings.”