Sourdough pizza chain Franco Manca in talks over new Windsor venue

Sourdough pizza chain Franco Manca has confirmed it is in negotiations to launch a new venue in Windsor.

The company has been operating in the UK since 2008 and offers a Neapolitan-inspired menu featuring freshly made dough alongside vegan and gluten-free options.

Franco Manca has submitted a premises licence to the Royal Borough for an empty retail unit at 135-136 Peascod Street, formerly occupied by the Monsoon clothing brand.

The application is seeking permission to serve alcohol and play recorded music from 10am to midnight on a daily basis.

A spokesperson for Franco Manca told the Express: “I can confirm we are in negotiations for the site in Windsor.

“We hope to open as soon as possible.”