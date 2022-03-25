Earl of Wessex attends special concert at St George's Chapel

The Earl of Wessex attended a special concert in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle on Saturday, March 19 to celebrate The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The Bradenburg Sinfonia Orchestra joined the Windsor & Eton Choral Society to perform works by famed and acclaimed composers.

The sold out concert began with Benjamin Britten’s stirring arrangement of The National Anthem, followed by works by Edward Elgar, Hubert Parry and Ralph Vaughan Williams.

Almost all musical pieces and songs were chosen due to their particular royal connections, many linked to Coronations, including The Queen’s Coronation in 1953.

The concert was conducted by Tim Johnson, musical director of WECS and Precentor and director of music at Eton College, with soloists Alice Coote and Richard Bannon performing.

A Jubilee Concert on Friday, June 3 at St George’s Chapel is also in the pipeline.