Prince of Wales visits new learning centre at Windsor Castle

The Prince of Wales visited a new learning space at Windsor Castle last week to mark its official opening.

Prince Charles visited the new Pug Yard Learning Centre, which is located in a historic courtyard known as Pug Yard and features three new classrooms, called Lion, Griffin and Unicorn after the royal heraldic beasts.

The classrooms are equipped for a range of arts and crafts activities and workshops.

The centre also includes a dedicated entrance and security hall as well as a new lunch hall, giving schools a base from which to explore St George’s Chapel and the State Apartments.

The new facilities have been established as part of Future Programme, which is a major investment programme by The Royal Collection Trust to transform visitor experience at both Windsor Castle and the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

On Tuesday, March 15, Prince Charles, who is Patron of The Royal Collection Trust was given a tour of the new facilities and met pupils from St George’s School.

The youngsters also took part in a workshop called ‘Our Platinum Queen’, in which they learned about The Queen’s 70-year reign and enjoyed arts and crafts activities such as designing jubilee arches and building replica castles.

During an average year, Windsor Castle welcomes approximately 50,000 school pupils.

The new centre features ‘flexible and accessible facilities’, for school groups, local community groups, families, and adults, giving them a chance look into the role of the Royal Family and the history of the Royal Collection and Windsor Castle, through programming and learning events.

During the school holidays and weekends, the centre will provide a space for drop-in family activities, including musical performances, storytelling and arts and crafts.

It will also host learning events for adults, such as academic conferences and lectures.

The ‘fully accessible building’, will also give The Royal Collection Trust the opportunity to expand its events programme for visitors and community groups in the locality with access needs, including those living with dementia, care home residents, and those who are blind and partially sighted or deaf and hard of hearing.