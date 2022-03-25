Students contribute ideas to song for Platinum Jubilee celebration

A special song is being written for schoolchildren in Windsor to sing to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The Windsor Platinum Jubilee Committee asked singer songwriter and musical arranger Emily Barden to write a Platinum Jubilee song for the youngsters.

The Windsor Platinum Jubilee Schools’ Song is being shaped and written with the input of youngsters aged 10 to 13 from several schools in the area.

The project started with 22 students from across Windsor meeting up at Windsor Castle to come up with ideas for the Jubilee, the Queen and the relationship Windsor has with the Royal Family.

The workshop on Wednesday, March 2, began with Emily guiding the youngsters through an exercise of gathering ideas, and thinking of possible themes, lyrics, and ideas for songs.

Not long after, students were sharing their ideas and singing melodies.

The day was hosted by the education team at Windsor Castle, and the students also enjoyed a private tour of the castle, led by Gordon Ferguson who is responsible for links to education at Windsor Castle.

Windsor Boys’ School, Windsor Girls’ School, St Edwards, Upton House School, Dedworth Middle School and Trevelyan Middle School all sent students to be involved.

Emily has taken all the ideas away to write the song which, once written, will be shared to all schools in Windsor to be performed at a number of Platinum Jubilee events.

It is hoped that the song can be recorded by a group of singers from across the schools and be played at key times.

The Windsor Platinum Jubilee Committee is also hoping that a combined schools’ choir will perform the song live during the upcoming Platinum Jubilee weekend in June.

James Manwaring, director of music at the Windsor Learning Partnership said: “There was an electric atmosphere in the room as we started to write a chorus and put ideas together that will form the song.”