Windsor micropub wins regional award for second year running

A couple who run a micropub in Windsor have won the regional branch of Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA)’s Pub of The Year Award for the second consecutive year.

A Hoppy Place, Windsor’s first and only micropub based in St Leonard’s Road, was established in August 2019 in its Windsor shop.

It sells approximately 200 rotating beers in bottles and cans, alongside ciders, wines, spirits and softs for take-out or drink in. A Hoppy Place also has 11 kegs and two casks.

A Hoppy Place was named craft beer retailer of the year by the Society of Independent Brewers’ Association (SIBA) for 2021 and was a finalist in SIBA’s 2022 online category.

Now it has taken first place in the Pub of The Year category by public vote in the Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead branch of the CAMRA contest.

In second place was The White Horse in Hedgerley and third went to A Hoppy Place’s neighbours, The Windsor Trooper, also on St Leonards Road.

Co-owner Dave Hayward said: “We feel this community spirit is what led us to our second gold with our local branch.

“We’ve lived in the area for 10 years and have attended every one of the local CAMRA run Maidenhead Beer and Cider Festivals.

“We love our hoppy regulars. We have become a bit of a hub, and most of our closest friends are friends we've met in beer.”

Dave and co-owner Naomi are currently working on bringing their business to their hometown of Maidenhead.

Work on their second outlet in the Countryside Homes development Trinity Place (near to Maidenhead United Football Club) is ‘well underway’, they said.

This outlet is due to open in late May.

In a tweet, A Hoppy Place said: “The landlord has finished their exterior work at long last and we’ll be getting the keys next week.

“The new target is for a very boozy queen's boozy jubilee weekend across both sites.”