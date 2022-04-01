Public notices: Alcohol licence application for Windsor spa and hairdressers

Road closures in Slough, speed humps in Wraysbury and a licensing application in Windsor feature in this week’s public notices.

Licensing

A premises licence to serve alcohol at a building on Windsor High Street has been submitted to the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead.

Submitted by The Silver Fern Group Limited, the applicant is seeking to sell alcohol to pre-booked guests between 9am and 10pm seven days a week.

The location for this application is the first and second floors of 27 High Street, above the Barbour shop.

The application states the proposals are for a hairdressers and spa, with alcohol being offered to customers.

Traffic

Slough Borough Council intends to close a road in Slough for two weeks later this month.

A section of Mirador Crescent is to be closed from its junction with Carlton Road to half of Wexham Road eastbound beginning on Monday, April 11.

The works are expected to take two weeks, when the closure will be lifted by the end of Sunday, April 24.

Advanced warnings will be signposted at the affected areas, and diversions will be in place throughout the duration of the closure.

Access will be maintained for all local residents and businesses.

Queries regarding the works or alternative routes should be addressed to Service Lead – Planning & Transport, Slough Borough Council, Observatory House, 25 Windsor Road, Slough SL1 2EY.

In Wraysbury, the Royal Borough plans to install sinusoidal road humps in Coppermill Road.

The road humps will be 7cm in height, and 3.7m long.

The approximate distances of the road humps from the junction with Stanwell Road measured southwards on Coppermill Road to the centre of the road humps will be as follows: 220 metres, 320 metres, 420 metres, 535 metres, 660 metres, 770 metres, 870 metres, 995 metres and 1,100 metres.

Further information can be found on the council’s website, https://www.rbwm.gov.uk/, whilst objections should be sent to rbwm.traffic@projectcentre.co.uk by Friday, April 22.