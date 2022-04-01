SITE INDEX

    • Windsor Castle chandeliers cleaned ahead of reopening

    The chandeliers in the Waterloo Chamber at Windsor Castle have been given a final check and polish in preparation for the room’s reopening to visitors on Saturday, April 9 following renovation works.

    Scaffolding has been obscuring the Waterloo Chamber’s ceiling for 20 months while work was undertaken to replace the roof above and to clean and conserve the room’s lantern windows, ceiling and chandeliers.

    The room has been closed to visitors for the past two months while the scaffolding was removed, the chandeliers reinstated and the room restored to its former glory.

    Installed in 1862, the design of the five cut-glass chandeliers that hang in the Waterloo Chamber was approved by Prince Albert shortly before his death.

    The Waterloo Chamber is one of the largest rooms in the Castle and has traditionally been used for Investitures.

    Windsor

