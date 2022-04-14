Prince Charles steps in for Queen at Royal Maundy Service

Prince Charles and The Duchess of Cornwall stepped in to represent The Queen at the traditional Royal Maundy Service.

The 95-year-old pulled out of the annual ceremony at St George’s Chapel and was also expected to miss the Easter Sunday service at Windsor Castle.

The Prince of Wales instead carried out the ceremonial duties at Thursday’s Maundy service.

Maundy Thursday happens each year on the Thursday before Easter and commemorates Jesus washing the feet of the Apostles at the Last Supper.

Traditionally, during the service The Queen distributes ‘Maundy money’ to members of the community according to the number of years she has lived.

The coins feature the portrait of Her Majesty designed for her coronation in 1953.

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall were greeted at St George’s Chapel by the Dean of Windsor, the Right Reverend David Conner KCVO and the Lord High Almoner, the Right Reverend Dr John Inge.

The Royal couple received small bunches of flowers at the start of the service before the Prince of Wales handed out the commemorative Maundy money.

This year marked the first time the ancient service has taken place since 2019 due to the service being cancelled over the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.