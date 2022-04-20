SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Prince William and Kate among royals to attend Easter Sunday service

    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were among the senior royals to attend the traditional Easter Sunday service at Windsor Castle.

    The Queen missed the traditional event at St George’s Chapel, with the 95-year-old also absent from the ancient Royal Maundy Service on Thursday, April 14.

    Prince William and his wife Kate were accompanied by their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

    The family strolled down hand-in-hand towards St George’s Chapel ahead of the hour-long service.

    Credit: Jason Dawson

    Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, who represented the Queen at Thursday’s Maundy service, were not in attendance at Windsor Castle on Sunday.

    Other members of the Royal Family to attend the Easter Service included Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, the Countess of Wessex.

    Zara and Mike Tindall arriving at St George's Chapel. Credit: Jason Dawson

    Princess Eugenie was also in Windsor for the annual service as well as Zara and Mike Tindall.

    Windsor

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved