Prince William and Kate among royals to attend Easter Sunday service

Credit: Jason Dawson
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were among the senior royals to attend the traditional Easter Sunday service at Windsor Castle.
The Queen missed the traditional event at St George’s Chapel, with the 95-year-old also absent from the ancient Royal Maundy Service on Thursday, April 14.
Prince William and his wife Kate were accompanied by their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
The family strolled down hand-in-hand towards St George’s Chapel ahead of the hour-long service.
Credit: Jason Dawson
Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, who represented the Queen at Thursday’s Maundy service, were not in attendance at Windsor Castle on Sunday.
Other members of the Royal Family to attend the Easter Service included Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, the Countess of Wessex.
Zara and Mike Tindall arriving at St George's Chapel. Credit: Jason Dawson
Princess Eugenie was also in Windsor for the annual service as well as Zara and Mike Tindall.
