Green-fingered pupils prepare for prestigious Windsor flower show

Green-fingered youngsters took delivery of wheelbarrows and plants this week as they prepare for this year’s Royal Windsor Flower Show.

The event – which will take place on Saturday, June 11 – runs competitions for schools to take part in ahead of the show later this summer.

It is organised by the Royal Windsor Rose & Horticultural Society (RWRHS) at the York Club in Windsor Great Park.

One of the competitions is a wheelbarrow contest to celebrate The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, with 10 schools vying it out to create the most eye-catching displays, with all gardening materials provided.

The schools are also tasked with growing their own potato containers which will be judged.

The Royal School, in Windsor Great Park, is one of the schools entering and was on hand to receive its goods today (Thursday).

Head teacher Bev Coombridge and head gardener at Windsor Castle, Phil Carter, were in attendance alongside eager pupils.

Ascot-based Little Muddy Boots has been helping the RWRHS deliver items to schools.

Show director Alex Denman said: “This is a really important part of the work we do as a society because it really impacts and makes a big difference to children’s lives.

“The Royal Horticulural Society has come up with the term ‘Vitamin G’ because gardening is just so good for you from a mental health perspective.

“Teachers have been telling me they are really seeing a difference in children because it allows them to work outside and engage with nature.

“It is about doing something that does not involve an iPad but getting together to grow and celebrate being together again.”

The RWRHS is marking its 130th anniversary this year alongside its patron Her Majesty The Queen's 70 years on the throne, with this year's show set to take on a heavy Platinum Jubilee theme.

