More than 100 people gather to celebrate Eid at Windsor park

More than 100 people gathered at Dedworth Manor Park on Monday to celebrate Eid ul-Fitr.

The Eid in the Park event, by the Windsor Muslim Association, saw families and people of all different nationalities and religious beliefs gather to celebrate from 9am onwards.

The day started with a prayer and was followed by sermon by the Imam.

Attendees also brought along food from their own nationalities and shared this with everyone.

Alongside faith community leaders, attendees at the event included Cllr Helen Price (TBF, Clewer and Dedworth East) and her husband, and former Royal Borough mayor, Asghar Majeed.

The association received Eid greetings from Cllr Price, as well as other councillors and current Royal Borough mayor John Story, who were unable to attend the event.

The annual event previously took place indoors and didn’t go ahead in 2020 due to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was held outdoors last year, but due to the restrictions at the time, the event was only attended by about 50-60 people.

Mohamed Arif, chairman of Windsor Muslim Association, said: “Last year not [many] people came out due to COVID restrictions [that] were in place. This year we are extremely happy our communities come out together in celebration regardless of our faiths.”