Vintage steam train chugs into Windsor and Eton Riverside station

A vintage steam train chugged into Windsor this morning during its first trip of the summer.

The ‘Mayflower’ will depart every Tuesday from London Victoria with Windsor and Eton Riverside station the final destination on the one-way journey.

The B1 Class team locomotive was built in 1948 by the North British Locomotive Company in Glasgow and features the British Rail apple green livery.

Photographer @NickParford captured the vintage Mayflower steam train chugging into #Windsor and Eton Riverside station this morning pic.twitter.com/JTPAVcyavh — SloughWindsorExpress (@ExpressSeries) May 10, 2022

The Mayflower was first allocated to Hull Botanic Gardens Depot followed by a spell at Hull Dairycotes Depot before being finally transferred to Low Moor Depot, Bradford.

She was the last B1 in service with her final trip hauling the ‘Yorkshire Pullman’ from Leeds in September 1987.

Luxury steam travel company Steam Dreams bought the vintage vehicle in 2014 and now offers passengers the chance to wind back the clocks and travel in style.

David Buck, owner of Steam Dreams Rail Co and steam locomotive B1 Mayflower said: “Ever since I was a child I have had a passion for steam locomotives and it gives me such pleasure to be able to bring this experience to as many people as possible and introduce them to such a magical way of travel.”

This summer a Sunset Steam Express will also be departing Windsor every Tuesday evening, arriving at London Victoria at 9.45pm

Visit www.steamdreams.co.uk for details.