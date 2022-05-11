SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Popular Windsor Wetherspoon to call last orders next week

    Shay Bottomley

    shayb@baylismedia.co.uk

    A popular Wetherspoon pub in Windsor is set to close later this month.

    The Windlesora, in William Street, will close next Sunday (May 22).

    The pub has been popular with punters in the past given its central location, proximity to nightclubs and cheaper-than-average pints.

    No reasons have been given for the closure, although Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon confirmed its fate on Wednesday.

    He said: “We understand that customers and staff will be disappointed with the decision, however, on occasion Wetherspoon does close some of its pubs.

    “All employees will be transferred to Wetherspoon’s other pub in the town, The King & Castle.”

    Windsor

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    comment

    • pwharley

      22:14, 11 May 2022

      It's my understanding that the landlord has demanded a substantial rent increase.

      Reply

      Report

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved