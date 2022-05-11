Popular Windsor Wetherspoon to call last orders next week

A popular Wetherspoon pub in Windsor is set to close later this month.

The Windlesora, in William Street, will close next Sunday (May 22).

The pub has been popular with punters in the past given its central location, proximity to nightclubs and cheaper-than-average pints.

No reasons have been given for the closure, although Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon confirmed its fate on Wednesday.

He said: “We understand that customers and staff will be disappointed with the decision, however, on occasion Wetherspoon does close some of its pubs.

“All employees will be transferred to Wetherspoon’s other pub in the town, The King & Castle.”