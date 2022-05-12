Windsor to host vegan festival this weekend

A vegan festival will be taking place on Peascod Street this weekend, with organisers looking to bring more plant-based and sustainable options to the town.

Windsor Vegan Fiesta will be launching on Saturday, May 14 from 10am to 5pm on Peascod Street with more than 20 stalls from small businesses.

These stalls will offer a range of vegan alternatives including street food, cakes, French patisserie, nut-based cheeses, handmade jewellery, unique homeware, natural skincare, beautiful crafts, dazzling crystals, eco-friendly gifts and more.

Furthermore, there will also be family entertainment as well as free informative materials and free giveaways.

Entry is free, and all are welcome to the event.

Windsor Vegan Fiesta will be returning on two more dates this year: for a summer special on the August 13 and a Christmas special on the November 26.

Sparkle Vegan Events will also be hosting Maidenhead Vegan Fiesta on the neighbouring town’s High Street on the July 17 and December 18.

Sarah Zeneli, from Sparkle Vegan Events, said: “We are very excited to be hosting Windsor Vegan Fiesta. We will be bringing a friendly and welcoming atmosphere where visitors will be able to try something new and exciting.

“Our stallholders are wonderful small businesses with brilliant homemade, artisan and plant-based goods.

“Our first fiesta in the neighbouring town of Maidenhead went down very well, so we are sure that we will receive another positive reaction in Windsor.

“Peascod Street is such a beautiful location with the backdrop of Windsor Castle so we can’t wait to welcome everyone.”

For more information, visit www.sparkleveganevents.com/windsorveganfiesta or search @SparkleVeganEvents Facebook and Instagram.