Schools plant 70 trees in Windsor Great Park for jubilee

Seventy schools from across the area took part in a tree planting project at Windsor Great Park on Tuesday morning.

Ascot Racecourse and the Crown Estate t welcomed schools from Windsor, Ascot, Maidenhead and the surrounding areas which saw 70 new oak trees planted as part of The Queen’s Green Canopy ‘Plant a tree for the Jubilee’ project.

The trees have been planted adjacent to the Royal Procession route from Windsor Castle to Ascot Racecourse, along Duke’s Lane, and are intertwined with existing, mature oak trees, some of which date back to 1751.

Each school was represented by a pupil, holding their school’s crest or something that identified their school, and a group photograph was taken before a reception was held back at the racecourse.

A permanent plaque will also be placed among the trees to remind people of the initiative and celebrate the joint venture between Ascot Racecourse and the Crown Estate.

Nick Smith, director of racing and public affairs at Ascot Racecourse, said: “We were thrilled to welcome all 70 schools to the ceremony in celebration of this project which will have a positive long-lasting impact on the Great Park and also act as a lasting reminder for generations to come of The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee."

Timothy Griffith, Headteacher of Ranelagh School in Bracknell, said: “Ranelagh School is delighted and honoured to be one of the schools lucky enough to be chosen to have a tree dedicated to us as part of the 70 new oak trees in Windsor Great Park.

“At the heart of our school’s culture is our commitment to being a dynamic learning community that is rooted in Christianity. As such, I cannot think of a more appropriate project for us to be involved in.

“On behalf of Ranelagh School, may I take this opportunity to congratulate Her Majesty the Queen on the occasion of the Platinum Jubilee.”