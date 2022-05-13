Queen's jewels to be displayed as part of Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Jewels from the Queen’s personal collection are set to be exhibited this summer as part of special displays celebrating the Platinum Jubilee.

The displays will be at Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle and the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

Each display will focus on a historic occasion during the Queen’s 70-year reign – the Accession, the Coronation and previous Jubilees.

At Windsor Castle, the Coronation Dress and Robe of Estate worn by the Queen on her Coronation on June 2, 1953 at Westminster Abbey will be on display.

Visitors attending the display at the castle will also be able to view brooches worn by the Queen, representing the emblems of Commonwealth countries.

Some of these brooches include the Canadian Maple-leaf Brooch, the Flame-lily Brooch – which is the emblem of Zimbabwe, the New Zealand Silver Fern Brooch, the Australian Wattle Brooch and the Sri Lanka Brooch.

In Buckingham Palace’s State Rooms, official portraits of the Queen, taken by photographer Dorothy Wilding following the Accession will be show, as well as items of jewellery worn in the portrait sittings.

At the Palace of Holyroodhouse, visitors will be able to view a display of outfits worn by the Queen while celebrating the Silver, Golden and Diamond Jubilees.

Platinum Jubilee: The Queen’s Accession will feature at Buckingham Palace from Friday, July 22, to Sunday, October 2.

Platinum Jubilee: The Queen’s Coronation will take place at Windsor Castle from Thursday, July 7 to Monday, September 26.

The Platinum Jubilee display at the Palace of Holyroodhouse will take place from Sunday, July 3 to Sunday, September 25.

For more information visit: www.rct.uk