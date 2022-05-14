Windsor men's group enjoy day out with birds of prey

Men’s Matters Windsor group visited the Feathers and Fur Falconry Centre at Moss End Garden Village in Warfield for a birds of prey experience on April 28.

Men’s Matters is a charity whose aim is to help older men achieve a better quality of life through social interaction at weekly meetings and occasional day trips to places of interest.

The group of 16 senior gentlemen met with owner and falconry expert Sadie Shepherd, who introduced a variety of birds including a Snowy Owl, Barn Owl, Harris Hawk, Lanner-Peregrine falcon cross and a Kestrel.

Sadie enticed them to fly to each Men’s Matters group member with pieces of chicken placed on leather gauntlets.

“Our men thoroughly enjoyed being outdoors with these incredibly beautiful birds of prey, learning about their habits and getting close up when they fly to the glove,” said Men’s Matters trustee Tim Walker.

“It's a brilliant activity that left a smile on everyone’s faces.”

The Men’s Matters Windsor group meets on Monday afternoons at All Saints Church in Dedworth, and the Maidenhead group meets at the Community Centre on Marlow Road each Wednesday afternoon.

They have received some funding this year from the National Lottery Community Fund to cover the costs of a few excursions.

For more information visit the website: www.mensmatters.org