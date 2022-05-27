Part two of 450-home plan in West Windsor submitted

The second of two planning applications totalling more than 450 homes in West Windsor has been submitted for the council’s consideration.

Last month, Wates Developments put forward a plan for 135 new homes in the northern part of the site, known as AL21.

This area falls into Bray parish – and the parish council recommended the plans for refusal at its meeting on May 9.

Parish councillors felt that Wates ‘didn't listen’ to residents during its working group meetings with the public.

Among the key concerns was the traffic impact on the A308, which cuts through the two application sites.

These concerns have been echoed by West Windsor Residents Association.

Chairman Richard Endacott previously told the Express it would be opposing any planning application ‘quite forcefully’ until hearing the outcome of a legal challenge against the Borough Local Plan.

Campaigners for the Maidenhead Great Park group filed for a statutory challenge in March after securing more than £12,000 in public donations.

The group felt the council failed to listen to its concerns over mass house-building on green open space.

This week, Wates Developments completes the planning submission for its AL21 site with an application for up to 320 new homes south of the A308.

This is on land bounded by Willow Path and The Limes, Windsor Road, Dedworth Road and Oakley Green Road.

Around 40 per cent of the homes will be affordable.

All properties will be provided with an electric vehicle charging point and Wates will be establishing an on-site car club to minimise private car ownership.

The site will also include a Special Educational Needs (SEN) school and a multi-functional community building.

Open space will make up a third of the overall site – including orchards, play spaces and an outdoor gym.

The application seeks a biodiversity net gain by maintaining and enhancing the site’s green infrastructure.

The proposals also seek to connect into the recently opened Aldi supermarket, existing footpaths and cycle routes.

Jordan van Laun, associate director for Wates Developments said:

“Following extensive engagement with the local community, we look forward to working with officers and relevant stakeholders to bring forward these proposals and will continue to liaise with members of the community around their interest in the scheme.

“We are confident these benefits will deliver attractive family homes in a sustainable location to meet the demands of current and future-generations in the Borough.”

Councillor Jon Davey (Independent, Clewer & Dedworth West) said the application could act as ‘a lever’ to set up a bus route between railway stations in Windsor and Maidenhead.

“There’s no logical route to get from Windsor to Maidenhead. Here’s an opportunity to do that,” he said.

He added that this would help with the air quality concerns that have been raised as a result of traffic on the A308.

To see all the documents for this second application, enter reference 22/01354/OUT into the Royal Borough’s planning portal.