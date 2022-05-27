Windsor Morris dancers take a tour of the town

The sunny weather boded well for Windsor Morris’ first tour of the season – a colourful display of Cotswold dancing across locations in Windsor.

Windsor Morris was joined by guest teams Berkshire Bedlam (from Wokingham) and Rockhopper (Stokenchurch).

Their first spot near the Guildhall coincided with parades of The Rifles, The Queen’s Own Gurkhas and the Coldstream Guards.

Windsor Morris performed a dance called Changing the Guard as the Guards passed by.

The group also visited Alexandra Gardens and entertained the picnickers there with lively dancing.

Tour buses passing the Baldwin Institute in Eton had passengers waving as they drove by and the customers at the Boatman pub enjoyed their afternoon drinks to the last dance of the day.

In the evening, many of the group celebrated the life of a late friend with music and dancing. Clive Allen died in May 2020 and had been part of both Windsor Morris and Rockhopper.

