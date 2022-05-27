Tickets for Windsor duck race on sale this weekend

The Rotary’s duck race tickets go on sale on Saturday (May 28) for the event in late June.

Windsor & Eton Rotary Club Rotary will be in its usual spot outside Windsor Yard’s Waitrose entrance selling tickets.

They will be there from 10am to 4pm this coming Saturday and again on June 11 and 18.

Windsor & Eton Rotary Club have got a tap and pay device, making the event cashless for those who prefer. The payment is £2 each.

Visitors can also buy duck race tickets on the day – Saturday, June 25.

The duck race will be taking over Windsor’s Alexandra Gardens from 11am.

Visitors will enjoy a day of ‘quintessential British summer fun’, with the duck race itself starting at around 4pm.