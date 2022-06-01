Windsor residents recognised on Queen's birthday honours list

Individuals in the Royal Borough and South Bucks have been recognised for their ‘incredible public service’ in the Queen’s birthday honours list.

Released today (Wednesday), the list is a celebration of those who have gone above and beyond in their various roles and contributions to society.

This year’s awards coincide with Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this weekend, with more than 1,000 people honoured with British Empire Medals, MBEs or OBEs.

Windsor is represented on the honours list by two people. The first, Keith Williams, is the independent chairman for Williams Rail Review and has been given a CBE for services to the railway.

The Williams Rail Review was established in September 2018 to look at the structure of the whole rail industry and the way passenger rail services are delivered.

Meanwhile, Rebecca Mistry has been rewarded for her services to The Windsor Baby Bank charity during the COVID-19 pandemic with a British Empire Medal.

The good cause was set up by two mums in 2015 to support families in need of supplies within the Royal Borough, Slough and surrounding areas.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said of this year’s Queen’s birthday honours list: “This historic Platinum Jubilee is not only a celebration of the monarch but of the qualities she possesses.

“The honours she confers this week reflect many of those qualities that have been invaluable from all different walks of life and to communities across the UK.

“I pay tribute to all of this year’s winners. Their stories of courage and compassion are an inspiration to us all.”

Other well-known people to be awarded an honour this year include Welsh football superstar Gareth Bale, who received an MBE for services to football and charity, while actor Damian Lewis got a CBE for services to drama and charity.

This year also saw 584 women recognised on the list, representing 51.5 per cent of the total.

To view the full honours list, visit www.gov.uk/honours/honours-lists