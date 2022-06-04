Windsor flower show praises 'incredible patron' Her Majesty

The Queen is a well-known lover of flowers, so it is a timely coincidence that a long-running flower show in Windsor is celebrating a special anniversary in the same year as Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee.

“We are very honoured to be a part of the celebrations that will be happening in Windsor,” said Alexandra Denman, show director for the Royal Windsor Flower Show.

Taking place on Saturday, June 11 from 10am to 6pm, the show is a one-day boutique event at a new home inside the York Club, Windsor Great Park.

It has become a staple on the Windsor events calendar but this year the show takes on an added significance as it shares a key milestone year with Her Majesty’s 70 year celebrations.

This year marks 130 years of the Royal Windsor Rose & Horticultural Society, which runs the Royal Windsor Flower Show.

Celebrity gardener Alan Titchmarsh, a recently appointed honorary president of the society, will open the show next weekend as it returns for the first time since 2019.

Her Majesty is also a patron for the society, which was founded by Queen Victoria back in 1892 and has received the backing of six other monarchs during its distinguished history.

“We are creating a very special Platinum Jubilee garden, representing Her Majesty’s love for the natural world,” continued Alex.

The garden, designed by Alan Williams, will be available to walk through at the show and is set to feature the Union Jack flag.

“The Queen is very in tune with nature and that is what we are trying to make people aware of with the flower show,” Alex said.

“It is a real celebration of horticulture’s best coming together to create a really fitting tribute for Her Majesty at the show.

“She is an incredible role model and we are so lucky to have her as our patron.”

A plethora of classes are planned for this year’s Royal Windsor Flower Show, including The Master Gardener Cup, which recognises the importance of Britain’s large country estates.

There will also be competitions for children with classes covering gardening, cookery and arts and crafts.

Budding photographers may be interested in the ‘Encapsulating the British spirit’ photographic class to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee. The winning photo from this class will see their image printed in the Advertiser’s sister paper, the Slough and Windsor Express.

Schools across the Royal Borough have also been tasked with creating wheelbarrow flower displays to mark Her Majesty’s 70 years.

“There will never be anyone like The Queen again. She is extraordinary in her ability to connect with her people; she is so well-loved and respected,” Alex said.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to say a massive thank you.”

With just a few days to go before the show gets going, Alex was looking forward to welcoming visitors back.

“There is something for everyone – this is a multi-generational show,” she said. “It is very much a live show; the key message is that it will be interactive and there will be lots of things to do.”

Alex added that interest in the show has been motoring and applications for entries are still open, with a deadline of Monday, June 6.

For more details about the show and to book tickets, visit www.rwrhs.com