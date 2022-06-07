Royal Borough's first World Café set for Woody's in Clewer

The Royal Borough's first World Café-style event will be running at Woody's in Clewer Memorial Recreation Ground on June 15.

World Cafés enable ‘inclusive, open, and intimate conversation’ to understand the views and knowledge in a diverse group of people.

They are an opportunity to share views and concerns and come up with community-based solutions.

All ages are welcome to come for an informal get together to discuss their views on community matters and come up with realistic and practical solutions, in hopes of making the community a better place.

It is also an opportunity to find out more information about local services, organisations and businesses, and to ask questions about these.

The Wednesday event will run from 12pm to 2pm. The topic is Cost of Living. Food and refreshments will be provided, and free parking is available outside the cafe.

To register your interest, visit tinyurl.com/4cpj8mc5

More World Cafe events are planned across the Borough in July and August, including in Ascot & Sunninghill, Dedworth and Sunningdale & Cheapside.

Further sessions are planned for Datchet and Eton libraries, Riverside Children's Centre and various locations across Maidenhead, with dates to be confirmed.

To see the list of upcoming World Cafe events and links to the Eventbrite pages, visit tinyurl.com/mrrrc33b

For more information about these events, email Sumayyah.Zeib@RBWM.gov.uk