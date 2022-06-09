In pictures: Big Lunch on the Long Walk with Earl of Wessex

The final day of the jubilee weekend saw more celebrations on the Long Walk – and the grey clouds did nothing to darken spirits as people joined together for a jubilee-themed annual Big Lunch.

You can buy copies of these photos and more from jubilee events at a special discounted price by clicking here.

The path was lined with some 200 or so tables, each seating six, and were fully booked, making for about 1,200 people along the concourse.

Many more spread out picnics on the grass, or clustered around the big screens on deck chairs and picnic blankets to view a screening of the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

There was a special visit from Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex alongside Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

Stalls, including one from Windsor and Eton Brewery, lined the sides near the stage, featuring entertainment including another rendition of the Long Walk song, sung by Windsor schoolchildren.

Some attendees were able to remember the Queen’s entire reign.

Windsorian John Sheehy joined the coronation celebrations when he was just three years old.

It was made all the more exciting by the ongoing post-war rationing, affecting the supply of various foods.

"It was quite an impressive thing, and you were seeing things you hadn’t seen before, like oranges," he said.

"But in those days you have one TV set in the whole street. Things have changed so much."