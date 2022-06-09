Countess of Wessex to open upcoming Windsor flower show

The Countess of Wessex will join TV’s Alan Titchmarsh to open the Royal Windsor Flower Show this weekend as the event marks its 115th edition.

Prince Edward’s wife will be present in the York Club at Windsor Great Park to officially kick off the horticultural show tomorrow (Saturday), which runs between 10am-6pm.

This year also marks 130 years of the Royal Windsor Rose & Horticultural Society, which runs the show, while following on from patron Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations last week.

The Society was founded by Queen Victoria in 1892 and has received the backing of six other monarchs during its history.

This year’s Royal Windsor Flower Show will feature a range of competition classes for all ages, as well as demonstrations from expert designers, horticulturists, chefs and artists.

Classes of note include The Master Gardener Cup, which recognises the importance of Britain’s large country estates, and is open exclusively for estates and Royal households.

There will also be a competition for children with the help of the Windsor-based Busy Buttons charity, with classes covering gardening, cookery and arts and crafts.

Meanwhile, schools across the Royal Borough will be battling it out in a range of contests at this weekend’s show.

Budding photographers may also be interested in the ‘Encapsulating the British spirit’ photographic class to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee.

The winning photo from this class will see their image printed in the Slough and Windsor Express, with entries judged by Express photographer Ian Longthorne.

Meanwhile, a dedicated Platinum Jubilee garden, representing Her Majesty’s love for the natural world, will be available to view.

The garden, designed by Alan Williams, will be accessible to walk through at the show and is set to feature the Union Jack flag.

It will also feature a sculpture signifying the seven decades of Her Majesty’s reign, with planting around this portraying Her Majesty’s love of roses.

For more information on the show, visit rwrhs.com/flower-show