Countess of Wessex and Alan Titchmarsh open Royal Windsor Flower Show

The Countess of Wessex joined gardening guru Alan Titchmarsh as the Royal Windsor Flower Show returned for its 115th year at the weekend.

Prince Edward’s wife opened the horticultural show alongside Titchmarsh at the York Club, in Windsor Great Park, on Saturday.

Organised by the Royal Windsor Rose & Horticultural Society, the show featured a range of competition classes for all ages, as well as demonstrations from expert designers, horticulturists, chefs and artists.

The Society was founded by Queen Victoria in 1892 and has received the backing of six other monarchs during its history.

This year's Royal Windsor Flower Show took on a Platinum Jubilee theme following the celebrations in the town the weekend before.

Her Majesty is patron of the Society and show featured a range of jubilee-inspired designs, including a Platinum Jubilee garden made by Alan Williams of Landform Consultants.

There was also a children's contest labelled ‘a miniature garden fit for a Queen’, while the winning flower arrangement will be presented to the monarch and displayed on her breakfast table.

Other classes of note included The Master Gardener Cup, which recognises the importance of Britain’s large country estates, while schools across the Royal Borough battled it out in a range of competitions.

Budding photographers competed in the ‘Encapsulating the British spirit’ photographic class, with the winning photo - judged by Express photographer Ian Longthorne - printed in an upcoming edition of the Slough and Windsor Express.

