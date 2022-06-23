Regeneration plans for Windsor estate available to view this weekend

An exhibition will be held this weekend on plans to regenerate a Windsor social housing estate, with residents encouraged to give their views on what the plans should look like.

In May last year it was announced that Sawyers Close would be transferred to housing group Abri to build affordable homes, disposing of the council-owned land.

Abri is now looking to redevelop the existing 1960s flat blocks into affordable ‘high quality homes’ and open space.

Early plans for the site were shared with existing tenants at information sessions in April, and now a public exhibition will be held to garner thoughts on Abri’s latest proposals.

It will be held at the New Windsor Community Association in Hanover Way between 1pm and 5pm on Saturday, with feedback from the event helping to shape a planning application next year.

Andy Skarzynski, executive director at Abri, said: “Our proposals are all about providing high quality homes, with better public open space that benefit our existing customers and neighbours.

“All of the new homes would be affordable, which would go a long way to helping those who are in housing need locally.

“We’ve been really pleased with the engagement that we’ve had so far, and the excitement with which so many of our customers have viewed the designs and given their initial feedback.

“This latest consultation is a really important stage in the development of our proposals and we hope that as many people as possible view the updated designs and share their feedback with us.”

Ward councillor Carole Da Costa (WWRA, Clewer and Dedworth East) said the regeneration of Sawyers Close is much-needed and should be one of the area’s top priorities.

“I can’t tell you how needed this is, and I am so pleased because the residents there deserve the best and much better than what they have got now,” she said.

“This is a big rengeneration and there will be some short-term pain for some long-term gain, but I have been impressed with what I have seen so far.”

Cllr Da Costa added that existing tenants of Sawyers Close will not be moved to temporary accommodation whilst construction is ongoing.

She also said that buildings will be a mixture of houses and apartments, with communal space available for residents of the flats, which will be heated in a more environmentally-friendly way to save money on bills.

Cllr Samantha Rayner, Royal Borough cabinet member for Windsor, added: “The potential for the redevelopment of Sawyers Close and the provision of more affordable homes for local residents is very exciting.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to improve homes for our residents and quality of living so we encourage everyone to get involved to help shape the future of Sawyers Close.”

Anyone unable to attend the public exhibition will be able to view information and give feedback via the website at www.sawyersclose.com