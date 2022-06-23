'Ultimate weekend of music' planned for Windsor Racecourse

An ‘ultimate weekend of music’ is planned at Windsor Racecourse later this summer with the return of Summertime Live.

The event will see two days of live music at the venue in Maidenhead Road, and kicks off across Friday and Saturday, August 12-13.

Music lovers will be treated to classics from the 1980s, 90s and 00s with headliners including Classic Ibiza, a live orchestra playing some of the biggest dance anthems of the last three decades.

Elsewhere on the line-up is old school chart names Artful Dodger and DJ Luck & MC Neat, as well as UB40.

As well as the live music marathon, the event will offer a variety of bars, independent street food, entertainers, festival fashion stalls and more.

“Over the last four years the Saturday event has grown a huge following and had over 10,000 people in attendance,” said Jonathan Ware, event organiser.

“That appetite for live music in the area showed us that diversifying the offering with a Friday night show would be a great addition to the weekend.

“With UB40 performing some of their anthems, the Classic Ibiza orchestra taking us down dance music memory lane and a host of household name DJs, there really is something for everyone.”

Tickets for both days start from £29.50. The event is for over 18s only.

All tickets and information can be found at www.summertimelive.co.uk