Rock the Rec coming to Clewer and Dedworth

An inaugural two-day live music event will take place in Clewer and Dedworth this weekend, with organisers keen to show this part of Windsor some love.

Rock the Rec is happening at Clewer Memorial Recreation Ground, also known as Pirate Park, across tomorrow (Saturday) and Sunday.

The event will be full of live music acts showcasing the talents of local musicians, while community groups and craftspeople will be setting up stalls.

There will also be entertainment for children as well as food and drink offerings catering for all tastebuds.

Rock the Rec has been made possible by organisers, the Clewer and Dedworth community events committee, who are a team of volunteers looking to put this area of the town on the map.

Formed in October 2021, the group were responsble for a Christmas and Easter fair in November and April respectively, with this weekend’s event next on the team’s busy agenda.

It is hoped that proceeds raised from Rock the Rec will go towards funding Christmas lights along Dedworth Road this festive season, alongside other community projects in Clewer and Dedworth.

Liberal Democrat ward councillor Amy Tisi is part of the committee and explained more about what revellers can expect this weekend.

“The whole reason we set this up was to do something for the people of Clewer and Dedworth because lots of stuff happens in the town centre and we felt there wasn’t as much happening in this part of town,” she told the Express.

“Any money we make we want to put back into the community, such as being able to give grants to organisations or individuals locally and help the people who live in our area. We took the lead and decided to organise something ourselves – it is a really homegrown event.”

Music acts include bands from Windsor Boys’ School and artists local to the Berkshire area. Both days will run between noon and 7pm.

Cllr Tisi said that tickets have nearly sold out for the Saturday, but some are still available for Sunday.

Rock The Rec will also pay homage to the Queen and continue the Platinum Jubilee celebrations from June.

“Because of it being the jubilee weekend [recently] it was a bit quiet until that was out of the way but now people have realised this is coming up and we have had a huge rush of tickets in the past few days,” she added.

“I am excited and nervous, we just hope everybody has a good time and enjoys the music we have chosen.”

The Royal Borough councillor added that the committee hoped to make Rock the Rec an annual event if this year proves successful.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.rocktherec.co.uk