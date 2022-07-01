New cinema possible as part of Windsor Yards transformation

A boutique four-screen cinema, new hotel and possible name change are among the ideas being considered to give Windsor Yards a ‘shot in the arm’.

The royal town’s shopping centre has faced challenges over recent years with stores such as the former Fenwicks unit laying empty.

Owners AEW UK Investment Management are now looking to hold a public consultation to discuss how the venue could be rejuvenated.

Key ideas on the table include extending the existing Travelodge hotel, potentially building a second hotel, introducing a new cinema and replacing the Windsor Yards multi-storey car park.

A spokesperson for the shopping centre’s owners said: “We all know its been a challenging time for retail and the High Street but clearly not all the units are in occupation at the moment.

“I think it’s fair to say the centre needs a bit of a shot in the arm and rejuvenation and what we’re seeking to do by holding these consultation events is get the thoughts of the local community.”

The shopping centre, formerly known as King Edward Court, could also be renamed.

In 2017, the venue’s name was switched to Windsor Yards but this has proved unpopular with residents.

The spokesman added: “We do not have a fixed position on the name. We know it was known as King Edward Court, it’s now known as Windsor Yards but that’s not a historic name.

“One of the features of the consultation will be giving members of the public the opportunity to make clear what they think is a suitable name.

“We’re not wedded to either the existing name or the former name, we’re just open to ideas at this stage.”

Residential build to rent apartments could also be included as part of the centre’s transformation plans.

Consultation events will be taking place at the former Fenwicks store on Thursday, July 7 from 3 to 8pm and Saturday, July 9 from 10am to 3pm.