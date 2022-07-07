Coronation display in celebration of Platinum Jubilee opens at Windsor Castle

A special coronation display was due to open at Windsor Castle on Thursday in celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The display Platinum Jubilee: The Queen’s Coronation delves into the coronation through photographs, portraiture and items of the Queen’s dress and jewellery.

These include the coronation dress, Robe of Estate and the coronation necklace and earrings.

The Queen’s coronation dress, designed by British couturier Sir Norman Hartnell, was made with white duchesse satin, embroidered in a lattice-work effect with an iconographic scheme of floral emblems in gold and silver thread and pastel-coloured silks, encrusted with sequins, crystals and seed pearls.

The Robe of Estate was created by royal robe makers Ede & Ravenscroft using purple silk velvet woven by Warner & Sons and was embroidered at the Royal School of Needlework.

The goldwork embroidery design includes wheat ears and olive branches surrounding the crowned EIIR cipher, signifying prosperity and peace.

Both the coronation dress and Robe of Estate are on display in St George’s Hall, while the Queen’s coronation necklace and earrings can be found in the Lantern Lobby.

The necklace, which was originally made for Queen Victoria in 1858, comprises 28 diamonds and was worn by Queen Alexandra, Queen Mary and Queen Elizabeth at their coronations in 1902, 1911 and 1937 respectively.

The coronation earrings were also worn by Queen Mary and Queen Elizabeth on their coronation days.

Her Majesty’s four brooches, each representing a nation in the UK – roses for England, thistles for Scotland, daffodils for

Wales and a sprig of shamrock for Northern Ireland – are also on display for the first time.

Brooches representing the emblems of some of the Commonwealth countries are also on display, including the Canadian maple-leaf brooch and the New Zealand silver fern brooch.

A highlight of the display is the 8ft portrait of the Queen by Sir Herbert James Gunn, which was commissioned to commemorate the coronation.

The portrait depicts the newly crowned Queen in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace wearing the coronation dress, Robe of Estate, coronation necklace and earrings, Diamond Diadem and the Collar and Badge of the Most Noble Order of the Garter.

Official photographs of the coronation were taken by British fashion and portrait photographer Cecil Beaton inside Buckingham Palace after the Queen return from Westminster Abbey in 1953.

A three-quarter length portrait, which is on display in the Lantern Lobby, showcases the Queen wearing the Imperial State Crown and holding the sceptre and orb.

The display can be viewed at Windsor Castle from today (Thursday) until Monday, September 26 and is included in the general admission ticket price.

A digital event, Royal Jewels: A Platinum Jubilee Celebration will also take place at 7pm on Thursday, July 28.