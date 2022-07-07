England legend opens sports court in Windsor

Former England and Arsenal legend Kelly Smith opened a Cruyff Court that bears her name in a ceremony on Tuesday, organised by the Johan Cruyff Foundation at Queensmead House School in Windsor.

The opening ceremony was held as part of the Space to Shine campaign, which seeks to encourage girls and women to play at Cruyff Courts and practise sports.

Cruyff Courts are set up to provide children with a safe space in which to practise sports and play.

Also in attendance, via video call, was Susila Cruyff, Cruyff Foundation board member and daughter of football legend Johan Cruyff.

The theme of Tuesday’s initiative, held on the eve of the opening game of the UEFA Women’s EUROs, was ‘girls and women within sports’.

During the course of the ceremony, a children’s press conference took place on the pitch, where the school pupils were given the chance to ask Smith and Cruyff their questions.

In reference to the opening of the new facility, Smith said: “I’m really honoured to have received this invitation from the Johan Cruyff Foundation to open a special Cruyff Court that bears my name.

“It’s very exciting to see how this new facility will help children to play sports in a space that encapsulates everything that is central to the values of sport: respect, integration and team spirit.”

Susila Cruyff added: “We at the Cruyff Foundation are really pleased to be opening this new safe space, which pays tribute to Kelly Smith, a true icon within women’s football.

“She represents our mission in general but specifically can encourage girls and women to enjoy sports at Cruyff Courts or elsewhere.

“This is the message we want to share today, on the eve of the start of the Women’s UEFA EURO football tournament, as we seek for women to occupy their rightful place in football.”