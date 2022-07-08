Vegan market to take place at Windsor Yards

The Windsor Vegan Market will be taking over Windsor Yards this Saturday (July 9).

The event by Vegan Market Co will feature a range of vegan street food, craft cheeses, artisan bakes, ethical clothing and jewellery, handmade cosmetics, arts and crafts and charity stalls.

Everything has been created by a handpicked selection of ethical, talented and sustainable businesses.

The market will be held from 10am to 5pm at Windsor Yards.

Vegan Market Co cover more than 40 locations in the UK and showcase the best ethical and sustainable producers in the country, making it their mission to make veganism inclusive and accessible.

Lewis Beresford, VMCO’s founder, said: “We are so excited to be back in Windsor. We work hard to find the country’s leading vegan producers, from street food vendors and bakers to ethical clothing and cosmetic producers.

“We also work with many local businesses and can’t wait to give all of these fantastic producers the platform they deserve and introduce them to the wonderful people of Windsor.”