Attendees enjoy Eid ul-Adha celebrations at Windsor Eid in the Park

Eid ul-Adha celebrations were in full swing in Windsor on Saturday as about 200 people joined in with festivities at Eid in the Park in Windsor.

The event by the Windsor Muslim Association (WMA) was free and welcomed those from both faith and non-faith communities.

It ran from 9am to 1pm at Dedworth Manor Park and included an Eid prayer and sermon.

Following this, attendees interacted with each other and mingled, wishing each other a happy Eid ul-Adha and enjoyed plenty to eat and drink.

Visitors brought their own traditional dishes along to the event, and food and non-alcoholic drinks including samosas, sandwiches, traditional sweets, water, and soft drinks.

Ice cream was also available to be enjoyed alongside two bouncy castles, with one featuring a slide.

Royal Borough councillors, including council leader Cllr Andrew Johnson, Cllr Samantha Rayner, Cllr Helen Price, Cllr Amy Tisi and former Royal Borough councillor Hashim Bhatti were also in attendance, spending time mingling and wishing people a happy Eid.

Prior to the start of the event, Sarah Kember, manager at Windsor Foodshare was present to receive around £250-£300 worth of non-perishable food donations.

WMA chairman Mohamed Arif said he was ‘very pleased’ to be able to provide the food as remembering those in need is very important during the time of Eid.

Each Friday the WMA is collecting food donations and at the end of every month it will be sending these donations to Windsor Foodshare.

Mohamed added that next year they are looking to make the celebration bigger and extend the timings of the event.

Discussing how the event on Saturday went, Mohamed said: “[It was] wonderful. People enjoyed and many people turned up.

“Overall, I am very pleased.”